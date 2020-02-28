|
|
Gary Lann Ross, 75, of Conroe, Texas, former resident Lake Charles, and Ragley, La., passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in his home with his family by his side. Mr. Ross was born on Aug. 19, 1944, in Monroe, La., to Ruth and Johnny Ross.
Gary grew up in Baton Rouge. He was a graduate of Istrouma High School. He was an LSU Alumni earning his masters, educational specialist and doctorate degrees. He served his country proudly and honorably in the Army during the Vietnam War. He landed in Vietnam on the day of the Tet Offensive. He married the love of his life, Donna at Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley, in Memphis in 2008. The couple were friends and together for 18 years. He retired from Beauregard Parish School Board after 35 years of service as a School Administrator.
He will be remembered as a man who loved Elvis Presley and "The Clothiers to the King," Bernard and Hal Lansky. Gary loved LSU Tigers Football. Gary loved knowing one day he would spend eternity with his Lord and Savior in Heaven. Gary spent his whole life dedicated to making a difference in every child's life while a principal and as a grandparent.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 12 years, Donna Fruge Ross; his children, Gary Lee Ross of Houston, Texas, Joy Yvonne Wallace of Round Rock, Texas, Benjamin Fruge (Kerri) of Arlington, Texas, Troy Fruge (Jessica) of San Antonio, Texas, Derrick Fruge of Conroe, Texas, and Dwayne Fruge (Stacy) of Fort Worth, Texas; his grandchildren, Aaron, Joel, Garrett, Abigail, Kyla, Bentley, Hailey, Regan, Maya and Emma. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Johnny Dean Ross.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Consolota Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Feb. 28, 2020