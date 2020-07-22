Gary Patrick Babineaux, 69, departed this life on July 14, 2020 at his residence, with family by his side. Gary was born Nov. 10, 1950, to Leo and Laura Babineaux in Lake Charles.

He was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he also attended school. He graduated from Lake Charles High School.

He is preceded in death by his wife Jenelle Babineaux; and father, Leo Babineaux Sr.

Gary leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Laura Babineaux, his daughter Arpege Babineaux; stepchildren, Jason and Joy Davis; Sisters, Aleria and Lynette Babineaux; Brothers, Lynn Babineaux Sr. and Leo Babineaux II. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, as well as a host of family and friends.

Visitation is Friday, July 24, 2020 at Combre Funeral Home 11 a.m.-12:40 p.m., service is 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church.

