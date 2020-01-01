Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
(337) 734-2111
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Kuehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Gary Van Kuehl MD


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Gary Van Kuehl MD Obituary
Dr. Gary Van Kuehl, MD, 74, of Morehead City, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation Center. He was born to his late parents, Hans and Eleanor Kuehl in New York City, New York (Bronx) on Feb. 12, 1945. He attended and graduated from the University Of Miami School Of Medicine in 1978, and retired after decades in the Pathology field. He was proud of his service in the U.S. Navy where he was a Commander. Some of his hobbies included: cars, hiking, camping in Maine, gardening, and spending time outdoors. Most of all, he loved his Chihuahua, Rottweiler, and Labrador Retriever very much.
He is survived by his children, Shane Dugas and wife Violet, Barbara Kuehl; two sisters, Cynthia Williams and husband David of Morehead City, N.C., Elaine Dell'Angelo and husband Mario of New Fairfield, CT; along with two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Kuehl.
Service will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Father Alan Trouille officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary led by the Catholic Daughters at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -