Dr. Gary Van Kuehl, MD, 74, of Morehead City, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation Center. He was born to his late parents, Hans and Eleanor Kuehl in New York City, New York (Bronx) on Feb. 12, 1945. He attended and graduated from the University Of Miami School Of Medicine in 1978, and retired after decades in the Pathology field. He was proud of his service in the U.S. Navy where he was a Commander. Some of his hobbies included: cars, hiking, camping in Maine, gardening, and spending time outdoors. Most of all, he loved his Chihuahua, Rottweiler, and Labrador Retriever very much.
He is survived by his children, Shane Dugas and wife Violet, Barbara Kuehl; two sisters, Cynthia Williams and husband David of Morehead City, N.C., Elaine Dell'Angelo and husband Mario of New Fairfield, CT; along with two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Kuehl.
Service will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Father Alan Trouille officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary led by the Catholic Daughters at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Jan. 1, 2020