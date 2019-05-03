Gaynell Batiste Carrier 68, died on April 23, 2019.

An angel is a messenger from God and Gaynell certainly fulfilled her mission! To her parents, Gaynell was a messenger of God's love, hope, and expectation. To her younger siblings, Gaynell was a messenger of God's strength, love and guidance. To her beloved husband, Joseph Carrier, Gaynell was a messenger of God's faithfulness, love, counsel, friendship, devotion and self-sacrifice. To her cherished children, Joseph Anthony, Erica Michelle, and Brandon Paul, Gaynell was a messenger of God's patience, understanding, wisdom, compassion and undying love! To her precious grandchildren, Traylon, Naddie, Brandon, Matt, Madison, Kayden, and little Bryson, Gaynell was a messenger of God's tenderness, eternal love and delight for His children. To her colleagues and friends, Gaynell was a messenger of God's truth, generosity and kindness. Just like Jesus, her Savior, Gaynell's driving force in life was LOVEGaynell attended Sacred Heart Elementary School from grades 1st_11th. She played the trombome in Sacred Heart's band and thoroughly enjoyed being a "Viking." After Sacred Heart High School closed at the end of Gaynell's junior year, she attended W.O. Boston High School for her senior year and became a proud "Panther!" At Boston, Gaynell discovered a new passion-Drama. Gaynell was often the "Leading Lady" in the school's theatrical productions. Her talent, vivaciousness, and hard-working spirit won her the admiration of both her teachers and fellow classmates. Gaynell graduated from Boston with honors in 1968.

Gaynell then attended McNeese State University where she became a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. During her college years at McNeese, Gaynell's light shone brightly once again! She was devoted to her sorority and worked tirelessly to promote its ideals.!

Gaynell's memory is held dear by her devoted husband of 41 years, Joseph Carrier Jr., two sons, Joseph (Pandora) Carrier, Brandon (Ashely) Carrier, one daughter, Erica Carrier, two sisters, Brenda and Barbara Batiste, four brothers, Frank D, Donald Sr. (Bernadine), Anthony Sr. 'Tony'{Marcella), and Kenneth Sr. (Valerie) Batiste. Six grandchildren, Traylon, Nadailyn, Brandon Jr., Madison, Kadyn Bryson Carrier and Matthew Medlow; two stepdaughters, Lisa Francois and Tracy Singleton, five step-grandchildren, Precious Maxwell, Francois Maxwell, Treveon Henderson, Myah Singleton, Kambria Martin, one step-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday May 4, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, at noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum under the direction of Combre Funeral Home. Published in American Press on May 3, 2019