Gene Montgomery Obituary
Gene Montgomery, a resident of DeQuincy, La., was born on May 13, 1938, and passed away on May 21, 2019, at the age of 81. Gene was employed by Air Conduit, Lake Charles, La., retiring in 2009 after many years of service. His generosity and kindness will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sandra Faye Ardoin; his children, Dwayne Montgomery and wife Beth of Longville, Valecia Royer and husband Tim of DeQuincy, and Kashia Bradley Gaspard and husband Blake of DeQuincy; along with 8 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Wesley Montgomery and Dora Tessie Butts Montgomery; brothers, Almon Montgomery and Lyndred Montgomery.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, Dequincy, La.
Published in American Press on May 29, 2019
