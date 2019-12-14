|
|
Funeral service for Geneva Warren Bates, 76, of Lake Charles, La., will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Rockett Funeral Home Chapel, Ringgold, La. Officiating will be Keith West. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Castor, La. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Rockett Funeral Home, Ringgold, La., from 5 – 8 p.m.
Geneva was born Easter Sunday, April 25, 1943, to Foster and Grace Warren of Castor, La. She died peacefully at home in Lake Charles, La., on Dec. 11, 2019, after a lengthy illness with her family at her side. Geneva was a 1961 graduate of Castor High School, where she played basketball and was selected as one of the "Beauties" her senior year. Geneva received a degree from Norton School of Business in Shreveport, La. Geneva married William Bates on Dec. 22, 1961, sharing 58 years together. After moving to Lake Charles in 1962, they were blessed with four daughters, nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She worked to make ends meet for Bell South, Mullers Department Store and the Calcasieu Parish Library in Lake Charles. She enjoyed spending time with her family, flower gardening with her granddaughter Katey, and shopping for her kids, grandkids and great granddaughter. Geneva loved the Christmas season, and enjoyed baking all sorts of goodies and decorating for the holidays.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, Foster and Grace Warren; and brothers, Donnie Warren and Jerry Warren, all of Castor.
Geneva is survived by her loving husband, William Bates of Lake Charles; brothers, Billy Warren (Carolyn) of Coushatta, La., and Larry Warren (Debbie) of Castor; daughters, Andrea West (Keith) of Lake Charles, Christy Gaspard (Ragan) of Lake Charles, Jill Liptak of Lake Charles, and Wendy Farmer (Buck) of Lake Charles; nine grandchildren, Kaci West Lindsay (Nick) of Tyler, Texas, Kileigh West Ryan (Jordon) of Beaumont, Texas, Korinne "Kori" West of Denton, Texas, Katelyn "Katey" Driskill of Lake Charles, Michael Driskill of Lake Charles, Justin Liptak of Lake Charles, Dylan Cody Liptak of Lake Charles, Eric Farmer of Lake Charles, and Jessica Leccese of Houma, La.; and one great-granddaughter, Evelyn "Evie" Lindsay of Tyler, Texas; sisters-in-law, Betty and Barbara Warren of Castor, La.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in her name to Autism Services of Southwest Louisiana, 3006 Common St., Lake Charles, LA 70601, phone (337) 436-5001, website autismservicesswla.com.
Published in American Press on Dec. 14, 2019