Funeral service for Mrs. Genevieve Conner Hoffpauir, 90, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at noon in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Father Jay Alexius officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Oustalet Center from 8:30 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m.
Mrs. Hoffpauir was born in Lake Arthur on June 18, 1929, to Dewey and Mary Louise Duhon Conner. She was a graduate of Lake Arthur High School. She lived in Lake Arthur her entire life where she and her husband Cleveland raised their family of seven children. She was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family and spending time with them.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory three daughters, Chris (Terry)Dubard of Iowa, Jackie (Bill) Weathersby of Homer, Debra (Joey) Duhon of Lake Arthur; four sons, Thomas Glen (Margo) Hoffpauir of Bell City, James Hoffpauir of Gueydan, Stephen (Letha) Hoffpauir of Bell City, Neal (Dana) Hoffpauir of Hayes; sisters, Catherine Broussard of Welsh, Florence Guidry of Lake Arthur, Carrie Conner (sister-in-law) of Lake Arthur, Willa Mae Potier (sister-in-law) of Kaplan; brother-in-law, JD (Loretta) Hoffpauir of Lake Arthur; fifteen grandchildren; thirty-four great grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 65 years, Cleve Hoffpauir; two brothers, Claude and Ernest Conner; and a great-granddaughter, Rheagan Elizabeth Shields.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Hoffpauir be made to your .
Published in American Press on Sept. 6, 2019