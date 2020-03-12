Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291

Genevieve Motte


1927 - 2020
Genevieve Motte Obituary
Genevieve Motte, born in Ardoin Cove on Jan. 31, 1927, daughter of the late Eldridge and Elvina Bourgeois Ardoin, passed away in a local care facility on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 93.
Genevieve attended St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, mowing her grass and tending to her plants.
Genevieve is survived by her son, Dana Matte (Diana); daughter, Betty Motte Olmsted (Earl); and daughter-in-law, Joan Matte; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Etienne Motte; sons, Roger and David Matte; siblings; great-grandchildren, Faith Guidry, Charlie, Eli Matte, Blake Gotreaux.
Memorial service is Friday, March 13, 2020, at 5 p.m. in First Baptist Church of Welsh. Pastor Pat Deshotel and the Rev. Alan Trouille will officiate. Gathering of friends will begin at 4 p.m. in First Baptist Church in Welsh. Burial will follow in Ardoin Cove Cemetery at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2020
