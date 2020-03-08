|
|
BASILE~It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family of Genevieve "Genny" Person announces her passing on Saturday, March 07, 2020 at the Lafayette Extended Care Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was 82. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile. Entombment will follow in the St. Augustine Mausoleum with Father Keenen Brown celebrant.
Genevieve known to many as "Genny" or "Grammy" was a 1955 graduate of Welsh High School. She was a homemaker her entire life who loved her community. She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and Catholic Daughters. Genny and son, Monty have been making homemade wine for over twenty years. Genny was very strong in her Catholic faith and she lived her life loving her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren so deeply. She never missed an event or anything involving her grandkids and great grandkids. Genny was best described as a great wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who always had an open heart for everyone. Precious memories of her will remain forever in the hearts of her family and those who love her especially her husband of sixty two years, Noble Person who said" she was the best wife ever;" her six children, Monty Person and wife, Tonya of Eunice, Wade Person of Basile, Jed Person and wife, Raedonna of Lake Charles, Milissa Person of Basile, Brad Person and wife, Shannon of Eunice and DeEtte Denette and husband, Mark of Basile; her three siblings, Bernell Fox of Welsh, Luther Richard of Houston and Jolene R. Minton of Welsh; was the best Grammy to fifteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. This little lady has received her wings and is now soaring above looking over her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Francis Mott Richard; brother, Wendell Richard, two daughter-in-law's, Jade L. Person and Kaye D. Person.
At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Basile on Monday, March 9th from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and again on Tuesday, March 10th from 7 a.m. until time of services. Ladies Altar Society will pray a Rosary on Monday evening at 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are her sons, Monty, Wade, Jed and Brad.
Published in American Press on Mar. 9, 2020