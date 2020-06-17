Genevieve Rae (McCelland) Owens
1962 - 2020
Genevieve Rae McCelland Owens, age 58, resident of Vinton, La., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Sulphur, La. Genevieve was on born Feb. 27, 1962, in Orange, Texas.
Genevieve also known as Noosie to her family and friends. Noosie had a huge heart and loved to take care of her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and fishing, but especially spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Earl and Lee Christine McClelland; brothers, Patrick McClelland and Leslie "Cotton" McClelland.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Darrell Owens; daughter, JoBrina Christine Sathre; daughter, Cristie Rae Collins and husband Chad; grandchildren, Sarah, Megan, Abigail, Arianna, Erika, Daylin, Hannah, Garritt and Leslie, and Colton; one great-grandson, Jaxon; brother, John O'Neil McClelland and wife Diana; sister, Gwendolyn Ravencraft; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Cremation was entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. A Remembrance Service will be held 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the American Legion Hall located at 1403 E. Napoleon St. Sulphur, La.

Published in American Press on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
01:00 - 04:00 PM
American Legion Hall
Funeral services provided by
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
