Funeral service will be held at a 3 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Ville Platte, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, for Genevieve Vidrine Morein, 90, who passed away on Aug. 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Father Andrew Killeen, associate pastor at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will be celebrant of the mass and conduct services.

Entombment will take place at Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

Genevieve Vidrine Morein was born on May 13, 1930, in Ville Platte, La., to Levie Fabian Vidrine Sr. and Lela Buller Vidrine. She was a devout Catholic and an active member of Sacred Heart Church for many years. Genevieve was a kind and wonderful mother to six rambunctious boys. She loved her flowers, her garden, and was a very good seamstress. She went to nursing school late in life and received her LPN degree where she worked at the hospital in Ville Platte until she retired. She and her husband enjoyed retirement and loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. Her family and friends will miss her dearly but rejoice in knowing she is celebrated in heaven.

She is survived by three sons, Patrick Morein and wife Helen of Lake Charles, John Morein and wife Karen of Ville Platte, and Joey Morein of Ville Platte; 15 grandchildren, Jason, Renee, Chris, Kattie, Quentin, Shane, Crystal, Ben, Brandon, Alannah, Allison, Tyler, Kyle, Jeremy and Samantha; 20 great-grandchildren; five brothers, Francis Vidrine of Ville Platte, Norbert Vidrine and wife Faye of Baton Rouge, Levie Vidrine and wife Romona of Winnfield, and David Vidrine and wife Janice of Baton Rouge; three sisters, Loretta Roberie of Grand Prairie, Lela Robecheaux and husband Gerald of Lafayette, and Florence Deshotel of Ville Platte.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Levie Fabian Vidrine Sr. and Lela Buller Vidrine; husband, Gerald P. Morein Sr.; three sons, Bernard, Tony and Mark Morein; her brother, Eldridge Vidrine; and sister, Ethel Rawls.

At the request of the family, visitation will take place at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Ville Platte on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited by Deacon Casey Dugas at 2 p.m.

The family would like to thank Brittany Verette with Grace Hospice, the staff at Heritage Manor and Crystal Charlie, whom was her sitter, before going to the nursing home.

Ardoin's Funeral Home in Ville Platte is in charge of arrangements.

