George Abraham, 96, of Lake Charles, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Mr. Abraham was born in Sulphur, La., in 1923. He was the fourth child of 8 born to Joseph and Helen Abraham, Lebanese immigrants who met in America. The family suffered the loss of their father in 1932, but they stuck together during the Great Depression and supported each other, working hard to feed and clothe the family. Thank goodness they had Fimi and Daisy, 2 cows that provided milk and butter for many years.
Mr. Abraham graduated from Vinton High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on March 7, 1941. He earned Aviation Radioman First Class during World War II. After the war he returned to Lake Charles, where the family now resided.
He worked various jobs until the family decided to open a small grocery store on Bank Street. This was the beginning of Abe's Grocery in the early 1950s. All of the brothers not in school took turns running the store. Eventually Gus took over at a new store on Kirkman Street and Abe's Grocery eventually expanded to three locations.
Mr. Abraham then began operating Pearl Beer Distributing in the early 1960s, which became Beverage Sales, Inc. He owned and operated Beverage Sales until his passing.
Mr. Abraham was a member of the LA Retail Food Dealers Association and the Beer Industry League, serving on both boards.
He loved to travel, taking the family on many car trips across America, Mexico and Canada. He once took his immediate family, a nephew, three nieces and a friend on a three-week tour of Europe by bus! He always enjoyed working outdoors on his tractor and later in life, his bulldozer. An admirable man of family unity, he leaves a legacy of exceptional work ethic, quiet generosity and a family name that remains a pillar of the community. One of his greatest acts was to bring two cousins to America so they could live a better life.
He leaves to honor his memory, his son, Paul Edwin Abraham and wife Robin of Lake Charles; daughter, Carol Bolton and husband Christopher of Yardley, Pa.; three grandchildren, Grey Abraham and George Abraham of Lake Charles, and Trent Bolton of Yardley, Pa.; sister, Sylvia Seals and husband Robert of Lake Charles; brother, Samuel Abraham and wife Fayetta of Lafayette; sister-in-law, Jackie Abraham of Sulphur and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Dorothye Broussard Abraham whom he diligently cared for until her death. Also preceding him were one sister, Mary Burnham; four brothers, Nicholas Abraham, Augustus Abraham, Mack Abraham and Johnny Abraham.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Frances "Boo" Kay will officiate. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation Friday will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
Pallbearers for his service will be grandsons, Grey E. Abraham and George E. Abraham, Trent A. Bolton; nephews and godsons, Mark T. Abraham, William N. Abraham and David S. Abraham.
The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Hazel Moore for many years of care and kindness as the primary caregiver of both Mr. and Mrs. Abraham. Also, Dr's Earl Stagg, Charles Woodard, Asif Nisar and Michael Cormier and Staffs for their care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to the s Project on his behalf.
Published in American Press on Sept. 26, 2019