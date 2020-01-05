|
|
George Curtis "Poddy" Hooper, 64, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020.
George Curtis Hooper was born on Oct. 31, 1955 in Lake Charles, La. to George and Joy Hooper. He enjoyed listening to old music and playing dominoes. He was always ready to cheer on his favorite teams; The Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints, St. Louis Cardinals, and LSU. Curtis was always the life of the party and didn't mind being the center of attention, he definitely was a jokester.
Those left to cherish his memories are his three beloved daughters Amy Butler and husband Brian of Moss Bluff, La., Erica Parker and husband Brad of Center, Texas, Jessica Hart and husband Greg of Austin, Texas; mother, Joy Hooper of Moss Bluff, La.; sisters, Melinda Eaves and husband Paul of Bridge City, Texas, Melissa Louviere and husband Will of Ragley, La.; grandchildren, Alexis Parker, Alana Parker, Blake Butler, Trentyn Hart, and Logan Hart.
Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will resume Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. till time of Service. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Old Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff. Words of Comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Published in American Press on Jan. 6, 2020