George E. Coney, born on July 4, 1934, in Many, La., was peacefully called home to be with our Lord and Savior on June 14, 2019, at the age of 84. He was the last survivor of eight children of Patsey Garner Coney and Marshel Coney.

He was a graduate of Grambling Sate University and McNeese State University and was a dedicated teacher for over 30 years in the Calcasieu Parish School System. He served in the United States Army from 1957-63 and was a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Those whom he leaves to cherish wonderful memories are his former wife, Thressa Coney; daughter, Sharon Coney Duplechain; son, Roderick Coney; two grand-daughters, Shari Trahan and Gabrielle Duplechain; and devoted friend Sylvia Odoms, along with his many dear nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 780 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Many, La. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m.