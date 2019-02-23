George Elridge Duhon, 83, of Moss Bluff, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in a local care facility.

Mr. Duhon was a native of Grand Lake, lived most of his life in the Lake Charles area and has lived the past twenty years in Moss Bluff. He served ten years in the United States Air Force and has worked all his life as a heavy equipment operator with Local #406. During his younger years Mr. Duhon enjoyed fishing and duck hunting. His later years, he loved motorhome travel and camping. He will be most remembered for his love and devotion to his wife and family. He was a good, honest, hardworking man.

He leaves to honor his memory, his wife of forty eight years, Shirley LeJeune Duhon of Moss Bluff; one son, Edward Duhon and wife Laura of Lake Charles; one daughter, Tracy Duhon Fore and husband Danny of Waco, TX; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, J.L. Duhon and wife Sis of Grand Lake and Larry Duhon and fiancé Sioban of Egan; ten step-grandchildren; twenty one step-great grandchildren and three step-great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Adam Duhon and Bessie Fontenot Duhon.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Marcus Wade will officiate. Interment will follow in Lacassine Cemetery. Visitation Sunday will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation Monday will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.

The family of Mr. Duhon would like to express heartfelt thanks to the Doctors and staff of Harbor Hospice and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital 7th and 9th floor for their excellence in care and compassion during this difficult time.