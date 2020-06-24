George Fontenot, 98, of Hayes, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born to his late parents, Alcin and Anna Fontenot on Feb. 25, 1922, in Kinder. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and was even a hunting guide for various lodges through the years. More than anything else, he loved his Lord and Savior and was a witness to anyone he came in contact with.

He is survived by his daughter, Marsa Fontenot of Hayes; and one brother, Claude Fontenot and wife Betty of Lacassine.

George was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Marty Fontenot; one daughter, Sandra Fontenot; one brother, William Fontenot; along with three sisters, Effie Hubbard, Virginia Comely and Georgianna Moore.

A Celebration of George's life will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Gil Broussard officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday, from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Hayes Cemetery.

