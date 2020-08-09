Rev George Guy , a resident of DeQuincy, La. was born Jan. 4, 1948, in Bude, Miss and passed away Aug. 5, 2020 at the age of 72. Prophet Guy preached all over the world. The love of his life was his wife, children and grandchildren but his passion was preaching the gospel, cooking and serving. He and his wife, Sybil pastored a church in Vidalia, La for 22 years and in 1991 they started evangelizing all over our nation and the entire world. Their ministry touched and changed the lives of so many people. He was known worldwide as a prophet. His heartbeat was reaching the lost and during their ministry they were instrumental in building churches in Mexico, the Philippines and Kenya.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sybil Burnett Guy; children, George Guy, Jr. and wife, Pam, Richard "Richy" Guy and wife, Trish, Shronda Miller and husband, Kenneth, Mistie Meaux and husband, Patrick and Nicky Guy. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ashley and husband, Jon, Cody, Kole, Kelsey and husband, Terry, Breanna and husband, Tyler, Jacob, Valerie, Colby, Beth, Sarah, Whitney and husband, Justin, Jayce and wife, Grace, Kadyn, Kira, Jhett, Rey, Randi, Dylan and Trinity; great grandchildren,Keagan, Landon, Jaxson, Brylin, Brenleigh, Kopelyn, Korbyn, Kensley, Kyler, River, Luci, Lily, Silas and Grayson.

He is also survived by his sister, Doris Kircher and husband, Johnny; brother, Jerry Holland and wife, Mary; his aunt/like a mother, Rev. Jean Holland and mother-in-law, Beulah Burnett, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of worldwide friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles McAllister Guy and Sarah Holland Guy, grandson, Steffan Hardesty, grandparents, Rev. Wiley and Eula Holland and father-in-law, Rev M.D. Burnett.

Family to receive friends from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 11th with a 6 p.m. funeral service at Eastwood Pentecostal Church, 2501 Opelousas Street, Lake Charles, La. A second visitation will be held 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 12th with a 10 a.m. funeral procession at Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La. going to Riley Smith Memorial Park , DeQuincy, La.

Pallbearers for the service will be Rev. Brandon Goynes, Rev. Mark Johnson, Nick Perioux, Rev. Scott Benoit, Rev. Jonathan Haygood and Rev. Scott Lewis. Honorary pallbearers are Rev. Kevin Cox, Charlie Strange, Buddy Johnson, Michael Johnson, Kevin Johnson, David Welch, Dr. Jalal Joudeh, Joe Ruebush, Rev. C. J. Benoit, Rev. Jeff Story, Rev. Nathan Scroggins, Rev. Gene Easterling, Riley Smith, Rev. Carlton Jackson, Jr., Jerry Holland, Rev. Aaron Strunk Rev. Jeff Mallory, Keith Smith and Clark Rone.

