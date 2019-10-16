|
Dr. George Hardy Vincent, 84, was called home to be with God, his Father on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, to join his family and friends who preceded him in death, while being surrounded by his loving family.
George was born and raised in Sulphur, La. He graduated from Sulphur High School in 1953. He was the captain of the 1952 Sulphur High football team, was active in the National Beta Club, Student Council, and was a member of the SHS Rodeo Club. George married his high school sweetheart, Nina LaFleur in 1955. He attended Texas A&M University where he graduated in 1959 as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Vincent returned to Sulphur and practiced Veterinary Medicine for six years when asked to join his father-in-law, Cleve LaFleur to help build concrete steps, which was the beginning of Century Steps. Along with his four sons, Matt, Rusty, Brad and Hunter, George helped grow the small business into a more diversified business serving markets across the United States for 78 years, known today as Century Group, Inc.
George was an avid supporter of the community serving on the Calcasieu Parish School Board, Southwest Louisiana Community Foundation, Chennault International Airport Board, First National Bank Board of Directors, Louisiana State High School Rodeo Board, and the West Calcasieu Community Center Authority Board. He was a past President of the Louisiana High School Rodeo Association, and an active member of the National Cutting Horse Association. He was also an active member of the Sulphur Rotary Club, a life member and committee director of Ducks Unlimited, and a life member of the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA). He was a lifelong member and supporter of Henning Memorial United Methodist Church, serving on committees and participating in many events that helped support the community. He was honored with the West-Cal Boy Scouts Eagle Award, West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce "Citizen of the Year," Paul Harris Fellow, and is recognized in the Sulphur High School Hall of Fame.
Dr. Vincent was very active as Chairman and President of Century Group, Inc., with a goal of keeping the company growing for future generations. He raised cattle, and horses, and shared the resources with his family and friends. For many years he taught his sons and grandchildren how to ride horses and participate in high school rodeo. He was also an instrument-rated pilot.
Those left to cherish his memory and legacy are, his beloved wife, Nina Vincent; sons, Matt Vincent and wife Dee, Rusty Vincent and wife Tammy, Hunter Vincent and wife Jayme; daughter-in-law, Candace Vincent; three grandsons, Chase Vincent, Blake Vincent and Dr. Logan Vincent; four granddaughters, Heidi Vincent, Carly Landry, Leslie Vincent Daigle and Mary Jane Vincent; and nine great-grandchildren; his brother, Holton Dale Vincent and wife Elizabeth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Holton Hardy "Buster" Vincent and wife Ted; and one son, Brad Vincent.
A memorial service will be held at Henning Memorial United Methodist Church in Sulphur on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. The family will receive guests at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Dr. Vincent's body was donated to the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center.
The Vincent family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to friends and the community for their great friendship and support of George during his battle with cancer and throughout his life here on earth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Henning Memorial United Methodist Church, or the Methodist Children's Home of Southwest Louisiana, 3029 North Beglis Parkway, Sulphur, LA 70663.
The family would also like to thank Dr. Brian Stewart for his many years of compassionate care, and Brighton Bridge Hospice, especially Melinda Kellar for her kindness and support during his last days.
Published in American Press on Oct. 16, 2019