George Hershel Frazier, a native and resident of DeQuincy, La., was born on Aug. 18, 1933, and passed away on May 13, 2019, at the age of 85. Hershel proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He loved to write songs, sing and could play any stringed instrument. Hershel served as Secretary-Treasurer for many years with the DeQuincy Fire Department. He was very active in his community and loved to participate in the local parades riding proudly with the Veterans. Hershel was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church, DeQuincy, La. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by his family and by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruby C. Frazier; and son, Arlon Hershel Frazier and wife Lea Ann; grandchildren, J.P. Richardson and wife Shannon, and Brandon Berry and wife Michelle; along with three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Johnsie Frazier and companion Elaine; and his sister, Mary "Bug" Frazier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry Frazier and Mary White Frazier; and daughter, Theresa Marie Frazier; great-grandchild, Lukas Grady Richardson; brothers, Edward Frazier, Kenneth Frazier; and sisters, Lou Alice Royer and Robbie Lee Manuel.

Family will receive friends 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, and the funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. at First United Pentecostal Church, 230 Smith St., DeQuincy, La. A Prayer Service will be held 10:a.m. Thursday, May 16, with interment to follow at Hyatt Cemetery, Fields, La.