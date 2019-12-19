|
|
IOWA – George Joseph Gotreaux, born Dec. 27, 1939, son of the late Julian and Elvina Breaux Gotreaux, passed away on Dec. 18, 2019 in Christus St. Patrick Hospital surrounded by his wife and children.
George attended Lacassine High School and married Laura Hardy on Aug. 20, 1960. He enlisted in the U. S. Army National Guard in November 1957 and served until April of 1961 and remained in the reserves until 1965. George served as Justice of Peace for Jefferson Davis Parish Ward 6/District 13 for 39 years. George was a charter member for the Lacassine Optimist Club, where he was an active member. He provided financially for his family through his employment with Borden's and worked for 38 years. George enjoyed raising and tending cattle and various livestock. He always helped those in need, and entertained many with stories of his life.
George is survived by his wife of 59 years, Laura Hardy Gotreaux; three children, Jessie Roy (Deena) Gotreaux, Glenn Adam (Monica) Gotreaux, Charla Gotreaux (Eric) Arabie; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, C. J. (Dianna) Gotreaux, Donald Ray (Mary) Gotreaux, Richard Gotreaux, Ruby Ann (Darrell) West, Doris LaFleur Rogers. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Jules Gotreaux, Edward Gotreaux, Vernia Gotreaux Lenahan, Walter Gotreaux.
A Mass of Christian burial is Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 306 Ann Street, Lacassine, La. The Rev. Roland Vaughn and the Rev. Rojo A. Koonathan, HGN, will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Visitation begins Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 in the Lacassine Community Center, 310 Community Center Road, Lacassine, La., from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 1 p.m. A second Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday in the Lacassine Community Center from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.johnsonandbrownfuneralhome.com or Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 20, 2019