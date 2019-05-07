George Willis LeBoeuf, 87, of Cameron, La., died on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in his residence. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" ~ 2 Timothy 4:7

Mr. LeBoeuf was born March 26, 1932, in Creole, La., and was lifelong resident of Cameron Parish. A graduate of South Cameron High School, he attended Sowela Technical School and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Mr. LeBoeuf worked for over thirty-five years at Lake Charles Diesel, retiring as manager. He was currently employed by the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Department, where he worked as a school crossing guard at Grand Lake High School. Raised in the Catholic faith, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the VFW. Mr. LeBoeuf enjoyed hunting, gardening and working, but his true passion was for his family. He will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, who truly never met a stranger.

Mr. LeBoeuf is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Willa Dean LeBoeuf of Cameron; daughter, Cindy Jones and husband Eugene of Creole; son, Ricky LeBoeuf and wife Kimberly of Sweetlake, La.; grandchildren, Chelsi McKoin (Keith), Kelli Johnston (Tomas), Patrick Jones (Madison), Quade LeBoeuf, and Maia LeBoeuf; great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Henry Johnston, Collin and Drew McKoin, Evie Jones, and Kai LeBoeuf; and his faithful feline, Callie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; one sister; and great-grandchild, Emmett Manuel.

His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Ronnie Estes will officiate. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Creole, La. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.