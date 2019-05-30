Funeral service for Dr. George Mead, 72, will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation at the funeral home will begin with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. and will continue following the rosary until 9 p.m.

Dr. Mead died at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Harbor Hospice.

He taught for over 30 years at McNeese State University and volunteered for many organizations in the community. During his years of service, he received many awards which he attributed to the amazing people that surrounded him. He would have wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of the wonderful people with whom he had the honor of working.

Survivors are his wife of 41 years, Donna; children, Thomas Mead (Maegan), DeAnn Rosteet (Daniel), and Rachel; and six granddaughters.

In lieu of flowers, Dr. Mead would be honored that you pray for the repose of his soul.