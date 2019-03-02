A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. George O. Viator on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Port Barre. The Rev. Clint Trahan will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at the Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

Mr. Viator, age 83, a resident of Lafayette, and native of Port Barre, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Our Lady of the Oaks Nursing Home. He worked as a railroad mechanic for Union Pacific where he retired after 44 years. Mr. Viator enjoyed dancing and spending time with his family and friends. He also loved being outdoors camping and tending to his garden. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his sons, Patrick Viator and Gregory Viator Sr.; daughter, Sandra Trahan (Ervin); brother, Johnny Viator (Rita); sisters, Annie Romero (Minus) and Mary Swarthout; five grandchildren, Travis Trahan, John Paul Trahan, Stephanie Arnold (Eric), Gregory Viator Jr. and Chase Viator; and three great-grandchildren, Laikyn Trahan, Evan Arnold and Kailey Arnold.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Worda Lacomb Viator; parents, Alcie and Anna Boudreaux Viator; granddaughter, Stacy Trahan; and brother-in-law, Alvin Swarthout.

The family requests visitation be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel in Port Barre. The rosary will be prayed by Deacon Mitch Hebert at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Travis Trahan, John Paul Trahan, Gregory Viator, Jr., Chase Viator, Steve Viator and Eric Arnold. Honorary pallbearer will be Evan Arnold.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Port Barre. Published in American Press on Mar. 2, 2019