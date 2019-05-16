George Ralph Scalia, age 83, of Westlake, was warmly welcomed into heaven by Shirley, his wife of 56 years on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. George was born Dec. 7, 1935, to Angelo and Grace Scalia.

He enlisted into the U.S. Air Force January, 1957. While serving at Chennault AFB he met the love of his life Shirley Fontenot and they married July 7, 1958, together they welcomed two sons, Dennis and Alan. He received an honorable discharge in 1961 and completed Instrumentation training at Sowela Technical College. He was employed with Conoco Refinery for 35 years until his retirement.

He was a member of the NRA and belonged to the Cypress Knee Hunting Club where he was an avid deer and turkey hunter. He was a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, never missing an opportunity to attend their activities, most importantly their birthdays. He was faithful to his church often devoting his free time to various church activities. He never allowed the grass in his yard to grow higher than 3/4 of an inch tall, often calling upon his family, church, and friends to cut their grass.

Others who welcomed him home were his parents; one brother, Roger Scalia; and two sisters, Virginia Lacy and Elizabeth Scalia.

Those left to carry on his legacy are two sons, Dennis (Susie, who never earned the "ia") Scalia and Alan (Debbie who lost the "lia" when she crushed his corn) Scalia. Seven grandchildren, Steven Scalia, Anna (Chris) Guidroz, Kasie (TJ) Murphy, Dustin (Lizzy) Scalia, Dustin Clifton, Brody Clifton, BJ (Laura) Clifton as well as 10 great grandchildren. Also dear to him, a special friend, Pam Sharpton.

Funeral service will be on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake with services led by the Rev. Charlie Willis. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service. He will be laid to rest with his wife at Westlake Memorial Gardens.