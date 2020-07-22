George Robert Bancks, age 62 of Ruston, La., passed away July 20, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
George was born Oct. 18, 1957, in Sulphur, La., and was formerly the Assistant Director of the Louisiana Tech Computing Center.
Mr. Bancks was preceded in death by his father, Robert William Bancks.
George is survived by his wife of 25 years, Donna Mathys Bancks; son, Jeremy Upton and wife Candice; daughter, Emily Warner and husband Billy; grandson, Bobby Warner; mother, Alene Bancks; brother, Will Bancks; sister, Brenda Head and husband Don; sister-in-law, Becky Warner and husband Dane; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends, and his Louisiana Tech family.
