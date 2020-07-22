1/1
George Robert Bancks
1957 - 2020
George Robert Bancks, age 62 of Ruston, La., passed away July 20, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
George was born Oct. 18, 1957, in Sulphur, La., and was formerly the Assistant Director of the Louisiana Tech Computing Center.
Mr. Bancks was preceded in death by his father, Robert William Bancks.
George is survived by his wife of 25 years, Donna Mathys Bancks; son, Jeremy Upton and wife Candice; daughter, Emily Warner and husband Billy; grandson, Bobby Warner; mother, Alene Bancks; brother, Will Bancks; sister, Brenda Head and husband Don; sister-in-law, Becky Warner and husband Dane; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends, and his Louisiana Tech family.

Published in American Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
209 North Bonner Street
Ruston, LA 71270
(318) 255-2832
July 23, 2020
I worked with George for many years. He was a great guy!!! He is sadly missed by his Tech family. Continuing to pray for Donna and the entire family during these stressful times.
Pamela Killingworth
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Dear Donna, Mrs Alene, Jeremy, and Emily, and family, George and I had very little opportunity to talk during our times at LaTechU. However, after we were both retired, we rode many miles together on bike
at Lambright Sports Complex. He was a serious student of the human body and the maintenance of it. Then, as it happened, we no longer exercised at the same time.
Jon Barker
Friend
July 22, 2020
I will always remember George by his distinct laugh. It would bring a smile to anyone’s face. I’m so sorry for your loss. He was a great, well loved man that will be dearly missed. Sending love and prayers to you all.
Leslie Wisenor
Family
