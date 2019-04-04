On Apri1 1, 2019, George Robert Rivet, 80, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his wife Susan Rivet (nee' Gaskill), son Christopher and daughter-in-law Abigail. In his 80 years George touched the lives of many.

He served in the U.S. Marines. He was a New Orleans musician with the stage name "Cash Roberts" and a DJ for KAOK. He was a professional homebuilder having built over 300 homes and communities in Lake Charles and Moss Bluff area. He was a great, good and honorable man who loved his Lord and Savior and placed God first in his life. What George was best at was loving his family. Everything he did was with unconditional love to provide and take care of his wife and son. There are so many beautiful, funny and loving memories shared that will live on with his family.

He was a faithful member of the 1st Baptist Church of Moss Bluff where he served and was a member of the adult Sunday school. He will be missed by his sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nephews and friends at the 1st Baptist Church of Moss Bluff.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Gaskill Rivet of Gillis; Christopher Cash Rivet and wife Abigail of Ontario, Canada; sister-in laws, brother-in-laws, nephews and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at the 1st Baptist Church of Moss Bluff. The Rev. James Rivers will officiate. Cremation was entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.

Donations may be made to the in George's name. Published in American Press on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary