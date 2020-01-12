|
|
George ""Butch"" Tomasik, Jr., 74, of Lake Charles Louisiana passed away at 1:48 p.m. Thursday January 9th, 2020 in his residence.
Mr. Tomasik's was born March 26th, 1945 in Baltimore Maryland and moved to Lake Charles in 1963. Mr. Tomasik had several positions in the pipeline industry, welder, inspector, Foreman. He was a mechanic for GM for many years, but he was most proud of his position with the Teamster Iron Worker Union. Beyond that he was a jack-of-all-trades and could do just about anything that needed to be done.
In his spare time, he enjoyed keeping up with current news and Popular Science. He enjoyed learning no matter what the subject. He was a very intelligent man who also love to be outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, trapping and all things wilderness. He was always a positive role model and his positive attitude and sound advice impacted everyone he came in contact with but none more than his two sons, Ricky Smith and David Holt, who cherished everything they were taught by him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his three sons, Ricky Smith, David Holt, and Jared Griffin; his girlfriend, Barbara Griffin; stepsons, Clint Rigmaiden and Terry Wayne Harlan; his grandchildren, Ashton Cormier, Gabby Furby, and Jobe Kokkionos.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jamie Holt, and two brothers and a sister, Larry, Chuck, and Ruth Tomasik. He will never be forgotten and always loved by the ones who knew him.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Randy Ducat will officiate. Cremation will follow the services. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM and continue until the start of the services.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on Jan. 12, 2020