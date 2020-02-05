Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Saint Henry Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Jean-Baptiste
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia (Brown) Jean-Baptiste


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia (Brown) Jean-Baptiste Obituary
Georgia Ann (Brown) Jean-Baptiste, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, peacefully at Maple Crest Center in Omaha, Neb., after living with ALS for 2 years.
Georgia was born in Opelousas, La., on Sept. 13, 1941, to Isaiah and Agnes Brown. Georgia's passion was education and teaching. She received her undergraduate Degree from Grambling State University, and her Master's Degree +36 hours from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Her teaching career expanded over 49 years. She taught in Breaux Bridge, La., for two years and for the Omaha Public Schools for 30 years. After retiring, she became a substitute teacher and subbed in many schools for 17 years. Georgia enjoyed gardening, scrap booking, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She was a joy to everyone who knew her.
Georgia leaves behind her two loving sons, Charles Jean-Baptiste II and Decua Jean-Baptiste; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Henry Catholic Church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -