Georgia Ann (Brown) Jean-Baptiste, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, peacefully at Maple Crest Center in Omaha, Neb., after living with ALS for 2 years.
Georgia was born in Opelousas, La., on Sept. 13, 1941, to Isaiah and Agnes Brown. Georgia's passion was education and teaching. She received her undergraduate Degree from Grambling State University, and her Master's Degree +36 hours from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Her teaching career expanded over 49 years. She taught in Breaux Bridge, La., for two years and for the Omaha Public Schools for 30 years. After retiring, she became a substitute teacher and subbed in many schools for 17 years. Georgia enjoyed gardening, scrap booking, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She was a joy to everyone who knew her.
Georgia leaves behind her two loving sons, Charles Jean-Baptiste II and Decua Jean-Baptiste; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Henry Catholic Church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 5, 2020