Gerald Edward Pullin, 94, of Ragley, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born to his late parents, Bervick and Nora Pullin on April 20, 1924, in Crowley, La. He worked for Consolidated Steel Corp. in Orange, Texas. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in Guam and Saipan, where he drove landing crafts. He married his wife, Joyce Fleming on Feb. 16, 1946. Also, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard. Later, employed by Mobile Oil out of Morgan City, as an offshore transportation mechanic. He moved to Ragley in 1958, where he built the family home, and raised his family. He was a lifetime rancher, farmed soy beans, and worked at Cities Service/Citgo for over 30 years. He was Baptized at Magnolia Baptist Church in 1964. Gerald belonged to the American Legion in Crowley. He was a Mason, belonging to Magnolia Lodge #238 for over 50 years. Also, a member of Star of Magnolia Chapter #232 for over 50 years.

Gerald was a loving dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. He was known as humble, mild mannered, a Christian, and to his children, a "Super Man."

Those left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Delanie Cooley and husband John, Camella O'Dell and husband Dan, Mary Pullin Childres, all of Ragley; grandchildren, Ariel Cooley of Ragley, Ryan O'Dell of Tennessee, Devan O'Dell and wife Nicolette of Houston, Donovan O'Dell of Ragley, Megan Hamilton of Longville, Conrad Hamilton of Lake Charles; two great-grandchildren, EllaMae O'Dell and Evelyn O'Dell.

Gerald was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Joyce Pullin; his parents; brother, John B. Pullin; and one sister, Henrietta DuBose.

A Celebration of Gerald's life will be held at Magnolia Baptist Church in Ragley, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Bro. David Free officiating. Visitation will be at Magnolia Baptist Church in Ragley, on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the church on Saturday from noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley.

Service entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home in DeQuincy.

Donations can be made to the Masonic Lodge #238 and/or Star of Magnolia OES #232.