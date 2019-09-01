|
JENNINGS - A Mass of Christian burial for Gerald Frank Clement, 64 of Lake Charles, La., will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept, 2, 2019, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, with Father Bill Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 3-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings, La., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. and continue until the time of his Funeral Mass Monday, Sept. 2. Gerald will be laid to rest in Lopez Cemetery.
Gerald was born in Jennings, La., Sept. 4, 1954, to Harry Clement and Thelma Lopez Clement. Gerald was from his earthly life by his Heavenly Father Aug.30, 2019. Gerald loved being outdoors, and fishing. Most of all, he loved the time he was able to spend with his family and friends. Gerald was kind and loving person who was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Gerald leaves behind to cherish the memories they made, his wife, Lesa Gaspard Clement of Grand Lake, La.; his daughter, Ashley Clement of Grand Lake; his two sons, Corey Wayne Clement of Reeves, La., and Austin Frank Clement of Grand Lake; his three sisters, Jennifer Lopez of Hathaway, La., Barbara Clement of Hathaway, and Janet Doucet of Jennings; his brother, Harry Clement Jr. of Hathaway; his five grandchildren, Brailynn, Cheyenne, Jace, Braxton and Charlotte.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Thelma Lopez Clement; his brother, Larry Clement Sr.; andhis mother-in-law, Aline Marie Clement.
Published in American Press on Sept. 1, 2019