Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Gerald "Jerry" Jeghers

Gerald "Jerry" Jeghers Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Jeghers, 70, of Sulphur, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019, in the comfort of his home. Jerry enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed cooking for many fundraisers and benefits. Jerry served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Bexar. He was proud to be a veteran and have served his country. Jerry made friends easily and loved to help others. He had many friends and extended family that meant the world to him.
Jerry is survived by his companion of six years, Tina Bivens; three children, Melanie Rotz and husband Robert "Bob", Cindy Hornbeck and husband Bryan and Stephanie Noman and husband Fawzi; six grandchildren, Mark, Jeffrey, Brady, Spencer, Samantha and Simon; and one sister, Virginia LaNier.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Vivian Hoffpauir Jeghers.
Service for Jerry will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur. Burial will follow at Royer Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in American Press on Oct. 16, 2019
