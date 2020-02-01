|
Gerald Kenneth Smith, 80, of Lake Charles, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020.
He was born to Clarence Ben Smith and Minnie Taylor Smith on Oct. 3, 1939, in Alexandria, La. The family moved to Jennings where they owned and operated More Mileage filling station. Gerald attended Jennings High School and graduated from LaGrange High School. He wore number 34 as a halfback on the Gator football team. He served our country as a member of the Louisiana National Guard. He started his lifelong career in sales with Pepsi, later working for Community Coffee, Coca Cola and Lee Dee Wholesale. He was fondly known by many as "Killer" or "The Coke Man." His love of sports and Mardi Gras was contagious. He was a referee and umpire and enjoyed coaching Special Olympics. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven church and the ACTS Community.
Mr. Smith is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Vickie; children, Rhonda Arlene Smith (Arthur Agnew) of Iowa, Angela Kay Smith of Lake Charles, Emilee Broussard Winstead (Jeffery) of Philadelphia, Miss., and Ryan Daniel Broussard (Lycretia Guyette) of Appleton, Wis.; grandchildren, Christopher Galley (Ashley) of Iowa, La., Grant Galley (Samantha) of San Antonio, Texas, Leigh Laine Winstead of Philadelphia, Miss., and Stanford Scott Winstead of Philadelphia, Miss.; and great-grandchildren, Owen Galley and Avery Galley of Iowa, La., and Aubrey Galley of San Antonio, Texas.
He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Carl Ben Smith.
His memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Father Trey Ange will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Holly Hill Nursing Home, Memorial Hospital, and Harbor Hospice for the care they provided.
Published in American Press on Feb. 1, 2020