Gerald Mack Fruge, 72, of Grand Lake passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in a Baton Rouge care facility.

Mr. Fruge was a born in Jennings, La. and lived most of his life in Bell City. He was currently a resident of Grand Lake. He served the United States Army during which time he trained in Military Justice which led him to a career in Law Enforcement. He worked as a deputy for the Calcasieu Parish Office and security for the Calcasieu Marine Tower. He enjoyed deer hunting. Mr. Fruge was of Catholic faith and was formerly a member of the Knights of Columbus. He had a great sense of humor and will be remembered for cutting up, joking around and making people laugh.

He leaves to cherish his memory, one sister, Suzanne Fruge Walker of Bell City; one brother, Larry Mark Fruge and wife Bernadette of Bell City; one son, Steven Wade Fruge and wife Nicole of Clearwater, Fl.; three grandchildren, Justin, Samantha and Kyle Fruge; one niece, Yvette Manuel Shaughnessy and husband Tim of Bell City and four nephews, Shane Manuel and wife Kristi, Heath Fruge and wife Krystle, Jeremy Fruge and wife Teri, and Clayton Fruge and wife Kayla, all of Bell City.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sonnier Fruge, parents, Mark and Marion (Tootie) Fruge, and brother-in-law, Danny Walker.

Memorial services with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Miguez Funeral Home in Jennings. Visitation Tuesday will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home with a rosary beginning at noon.

