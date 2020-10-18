1/1
Gerald Mack Fruge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Mack Fruge, 72, of Grand Lake passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in a Baton Rouge care facility.
Mr. Fruge was a born in Jennings, La. and lived most of his life in Bell City. He was currently a resident of Grand Lake. He served the United States Army during which time he trained in Military Justice which led him to a career in Law Enforcement. He worked as a deputy for the Calcasieu Parish Office and security for the Calcasieu Marine Tower. He enjoyed deer hunting. Mr. Fruge was of Catholic faith and was formerly a member of the Knights of Columbus. He had a great sense of humor and will be remembered for cutting up, joking around and making people laugh.
He leaves to cherish his memory, one sister, Suzanne Fruge Walker of Bell City; one brother, Larry Mark Fruge and wife Bernadette of Bell City; one son, Steven Wade Fruge and wife Nicole of Clearwater, Fl.; three grandchildren, Justin, Samantha and Kyle Fruge; one niece, Yvette Manuel Shaughnessy and husband Tim of Bell City and four nephews, Shane Manuel and wife Kristi, Heath Fruge and wife Krystle, Jeremy Fruge and wife Teri, and Clayton Fruge and wife Kayla, all of Bell City.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sonnier Fruge, parents, Mark and Marion (Tootie) Fruge, and brother-in-law, Danny Walker.
Memorial services with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Miguez Funeral Home in Jennings. Visitation Tuesday will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home with a rosary beginning at noon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miguez Funeral Home
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
337-824-1862
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miguez Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved