1/1
Gerald Mitchell "Jerry" Kelley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SULPHUR- Gerald Mitchell "Jerry" Kelley, 78, died Monday, June 22, 2020, in a local hospice after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was a native of Welsh and had been a resident of Sulphur for the last 50 years. Jerry was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and received two Bronze Star Medals and The Vietnam Air Medal for his outstanding meritorious service in connection with military operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam. He retired from E.R.A. Helicopter Company after many years of service as a helicopter pilot. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors.
Survivors include his brother, David E. Kelley, II; his sister-in-law, Susan B. Kelley, both of Sulphur; six nieces and two nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph M. Kelley and Amelia B. Kelley; his brother, Manford Kelley; and step-brother, Julius "Sonny" LeBlanc.
A memorial gathering will be held from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project (www.wounded warriorproject.org) or Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA.org" target="_blank">www.PVA.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial Gathering
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved