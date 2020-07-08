SULPHUR- Gerald Mitchell "Jerry" Kelley, 78, died Monday, June 22, 2020, in a local hospice after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was a native of Welsh and had been a resident of Sulphur for the last 50 years. Jerry was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and received two Bronze Star Medals and The Vietnam Air Medal for his outstanding meritorious service in connection with military operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam. He retired from E.R.A. Helicopter Company after many years of service as a helicopter pilot. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors.
Survivors include his brother, David E. Kelley, II; his sister-in-law, Susan B. Kelley, both of Sulphur; six nieces and two nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph M. Kelley and Amelia B. Kelley; his brother, Manford Kelley; and step-brother, Julius "Sonny" LeBlanc.
A memorial gathering will be held from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org
) or Paralyzed Veterans of America
(PVA
.org
).