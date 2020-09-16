1/1
Geraldine Dowden "Gerry" Spell
1944 - 2020
Geraldine "Gerry" Dowden Spell, born on October 11, 1944, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the age of 75.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred C. Spell, her parents Fern I. Dowden, Sr. and Barbara O. Bourg Dowden, her sister Patricia Dowden Lund, her grandson Cory A. Deshotel and her great grandsons Xander B. Bertrand and Augustus M. Pitre.

She was survived by her brothers Fern I. "Sandy" Dowden, Jr. (Alice) and Thomas H. Dowden (Sandra), her sisters Deanna Dowden Fragale and Lynn Dowden Bridges (Harold). She has 3 children, Lori Kitts Smith (Shawn), Glenn Alan Kitts and Jennifer Spell, as well as, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Many, many nieces and nephews that she adored and adored her.

Gerry was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana and went to Westlake High School, Class of 1963. She was in the band and the choir where she loved to sing with her sisters. She was a BEAUTY in high school and went on to live a life that showed her beauty inside and out. Everyone she met meant something different to her and she meant something different to everyone who knew her. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was kind and compassionate and always wore her heart on her sleeve. She was giving beyond anything she could offer – she could have nothing and still give everything just by her presence. Her laugh was so infectious and her smile equally so. She poured her heart and soul into her family, especially her "grandbabies" and "great-grandbabies". She will be missed beyond measure by so many who knew and loved her as she begins her journey to find those we have lost along the way. Gerry was known for her love of sports, especially LSU sports (all of them!). Rest assured that she is perched on a fluffy cloud watching LSU (live and reruns) and watching over her family that she loved so much. Rest high Maw Maw Gerry…until we meet again.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Hixson – Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation for immediate family at 9:00am and then open to others who wish to express their condolences at 10:00am. Services will begin at 2:00 pm with burial to follow at Big Woods cemetery. She did not like dressing up so we are dressing casually in LSU colors for her. Feel free to do the same.

We invite you to sign her digital register book, leave a favorite memory or sentiment of condolences on our website www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com

Published in American Press on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
19
Service
02:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
