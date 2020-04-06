Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Highland Memory Gardens
Lake Charles, LA
Geraldine Evans Self


1929 - 2020
Geraldine Evans Self Obituary
Geraldine Evans Self was born in Sulphur, La, on Oct. 8, 1929 to Robley Merlin Evans and Pearl Daily Evans. She made it home on April 4, 2020. She trusted Jesus as her Savior at an early age and was a true Christ follower. Her life was a beautiful picture of love and service to her Lord and family, and her final years are a beautiful picture of His love for her. Geraldine loved to cook and bake. Anyone who knew her knew she had a sweet tooth. She enjoyed crafts, reading, sewing, decorating her house and being with her family and friends.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, Robley Merlin Evans and Pearl Daily Evans; her husband, Wiley E. Self; her baby brother; son, Wiley E. Self, Jr.: daughter, Donna Self Barker; her in laws, Wiley Ponder Self and Lora Taylor Self; sister in law, Agnes Kersh and her husband Bill. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Evans McMichael; her daughter, Debbie Self Tennison and husband Gilbert; brothers in law, David Self of Cooper, Texas and James Self and wife Carol Ann of Fl; grandchildren, Gareth Barker (Heywon) of South Korea, Annie Barker, Deidre Plauche (Bruce), Reagan Barker, and Adena Smith (Clint) all of Sulphur; 15 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Graveside services for Geraldine will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens in Lake Charles. Visitation for Geraldine will be held at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 11-2 p.m.
Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 10 people at a time, as per state compliance.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ken Thomas and the staff of High Hope Care Center for the affection and care shown to our mother over the last years.
Published in American Press on Apr. 6, 2020
