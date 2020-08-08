1/1
Geraldine Savoy January
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Savoy January, 82, a native of Cameron, La., passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Geraldine was born on Sept. 29, 1937, to her parents, Joseph J. Savoy and Agnes LeBlanc Savoy.
Geraldine was strong in her faith, she believed in serving God. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cameron, La. After hurricane Rita, she became a member of St. Henry Catholic Church. Geraldine was a very loving woman, she loved everybody. She was a loving Wife, Sister, Aunt and Friend. Geraldine loved to cook. Her and her husband would have outside gatherings where they would feed everybody that stopped. Geraldine also loved to travel and she enjoyed her plants.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her mother, Agnes Savoy; her father, Joseph Savoy; her sister, Marie Savoy; and her husband, Floyd January.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Gertrude Savoy of Lake Charles, La.; two nieces, Agnes Marie Pradia of Lake Charles, La., and Sonya Roberts of Houston, Texas; four great-nieces, Channing Pradia, Emerson Pradia, Gracey Pradia and Hallie Pradia of Lake Charles, La.; two nephews, Dan Pradia of Mamou, La., and Jeffrey Roberts of Lake Charles, La.; five great-nephews, John Pradia, Travis Pradia, Jules Pradia, Cameron Pradia and Dan Pradia Jr., of Lake Charles, La.
Visitation will be held at J. E. Hixson & Sons in Lake Charles, La., on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a rosary at 10:40 a.m. Funeral service will be on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Henry's Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
J. E. Hixson & Sons
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Henry's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Burial
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved