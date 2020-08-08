Geraldine Savoy January, 82, a native of Cameron, La., passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Geraldine was born on Sept. 29, 1937, to her parents, Joseph J. Savoy and Agnes LeBlanc Savoy.

Geraldine was strong in her faith, she believed in serving God. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cameron, La. After hurricane Rita, she became a member of St. Henry Catholic Church. Geraldine was a very loving woman, she loved everybody. She was a loving Wife, Sister, Aunt and Friend. Geraldine loved to cook. Her and her husband would have outside gatherings where they would feed everybody that stopped. Geraldine also loved to travel and she enjoyed her plants.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her mother, Agnes Savoy; her father, Joseph Savoy; her sister, Marie Savoy; and her husband, Floyd January.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Gertrude Savoy of Lake Charles, La.; two nieces, Agnes Marie Pradia of Lake Charles, La., and Sonya Roberts of Houston, Texas; four great-nieces, Channing Pradia, Emerson Pradia, Gracey Pradia and Hallie Pradia of Lake Charles, La.; two nephews, Dan Pradia of Mamou, La., and Jeffrey Roberts of Lake Charles, La.; five great-nephews, John Pradia, Travis Pradia, Jules Pradia, Cameron Pradia and Dan Pradia Jr., of Lake Charles, La.

Visitation will be held at J. E. Hixson & Sons in Lake Charles, La., on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a rosary at 10:40 a.m. Funeral service will be on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Henry's Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery.

