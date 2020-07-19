Germaine Erie Landry Winn, 93, passed away in a local care facility on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

She was born on April 6, 1927 in Lake Charles, La to Robert and Germaine Landry.

She was a Nurses Cadet in World War II and graduated valedictorian from St. Charles Academy in 1944 and from Charity Hospital School of Nursing in New Orleans, LA in 1947. She helped open Lake Charles Charity Hospital where she worked until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church where she served in the funeral choir and altar society for many years. She was a member of the Benedictine Oblates. She participated in a local bowling league for many years with her sister and best friends. Weekly card games with her sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews was a big part of her life.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Daphne Winn-Morton (Roland), Phyllis Winn – Bennett (Larry), and Douglas Michael Winn (Cherilyn Hebert); grandchildren Esther Winn, Lilian Gravouia, Avery Winn, Adele Winn, Dr. Craig Morton, Keith Morton, Lori Sansivirini, Brett Morton, Blake Bennett, Eric Bennett, and Christian Bennett; 14 great grandchildren; brother, John Alfred Landry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Ross Edwin Winn; brothers, Hubert J. Landry, Robert Landry, and Albert Joseph "AJ" Landry; and sisters, Marie Reeves, Wana Duffy, and Frances Raley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will take place in Consolata Cemetery following the service under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. rosary.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff of The Guardian House and Brighton Bridge Hospice for their compassion and care.

