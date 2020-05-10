Gernice Benoit Conner
1925 - 2020
Gernice Benoit Conner, 94, of Lake Charles, La passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Conner was born on August 17, 1925 in Church Point, La to Joseph and Lula Arabie Benoit. She was raised in Grand Lake. In 1942, she married her sweetheart and made Lake Charles her home, bringing her little sister with her to raise as their own. She was a wonderful cook, as she always enjoyed feeding her family. Among family favorites were her seafood gumbo, fried shrimp, garfish patties and cajun dishes. She also enjoyed gardening and going to garage sales. She was a strong woman of faith and prayer, a silent-fighter and a devoted member of Grand Lake Faith Temple. Mrs. Conner will be most remembered for her love and devotion to her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her son, Ronald Conner (Brenda) of Lake Charles, and her daughter, Linda LaFleur (John) of Bell City, La; her grandchildren, Kelly Travis (Byron) of Lake Charles, Kristie Barrow (Bert) of St. Francisville, La, John Conner (Ola) of Orange, Texas, Janet Lowe (Bobby) of Lake Charles, and John LaFleur, Jr. of Lake Charles, La; many great grandchildren and one sister, Vina Melton (John) of Longville, La. She also leaves four stepbrothers, Nelson Mott, Adras Mott, Murry Mott and Richard Mott.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Daniel H. Conner; her son, John Allen Conner; her parents; two brothers; two sisters; two stepbrothers and three stepsisters.
In compliance with current state regulations, private services will be held under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery in Sulphur under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Memorial donations may be made to dementia research at alz.org/louisiana or Harbor Hospice at harborfoundation.com.

Published in American Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Interment
Roselawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
May 9, 2020
We are all so sorry for your loss at this time. Ronnie and Brenda, you are in all of our prayers.
Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church
Friend
May 9, 2020
I am so sorry for your lost. I always sat in front of her in Church. She will be greatly missed.
Charlene Conner
May 8, 2020
Sorry for y'alls loss.. praying for yall...she's going to go meet my momma Pearl Deaton. Love them both.
Terry Meaux
Family
May 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, our prayers are with the family.
Beverly Fournerat- Fontenot
Family
May 8, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. She was a lovely lady the few times I got to see and talk to her. She will greatly missed but is rejoicing with all that have gone before her.
Linda Manuel
May 8, 2020
Wonderful Lady!
Wanda Webb
Friend
May 8, 2020
Gernice was a true pioneer of a woman. Always enjoyed my visits with her. So sorry of her passing. Reunited now with all the ones gone before her! RIP Aunt Gernice!
Lee Allen Benoit
Family
May 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss, she was a wonderful and great lady, who will be missed a lot. Mom thought the world of her.
Connie Carson
Friend
May 8, 2020
I am sorry to hear this. She was so sweet and loved seeing her in church! RIP Ms. Conner
Cathy Devillier
Friend
May 8, 2020
JD & Connie Davis
Friend
