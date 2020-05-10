Gernice Benoit Conner, 94, of Lake Charles, La passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Conner was born on August 17, 1925 in Church Point, La to Joseph and Lula Arabie Benoit. She was raised in Grand Lake. In 1942, she married her sweetheart and made Lake Charles her home, bringing her little sister with her to raise as their own. She was a wonderful cook, as she always enjoyed feeding her family. Among family favorites were her seafood gumbo, fried shrimp, garfish patties and cajun dishes. She also enjoyed gardening and going to garage sales. She was a strong woman of faith and prayer, a silent-fighter and a devoted member of Grand Lake Faith Temple. Mrs. Conner will be most remembered for her love and devotion to her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her son, Ronald Conner (Brenda) of Lake Charles, and her daughter, Linda LaFleur (John) of Bell City, La; her grandchildren, Kelly Travis (Byron) of Lake Charles, Kristie Barrow (Bert) of St. Francisville, La, John Conner (Ola) of Orange, Texas, Janet Lowe (Bobby) of Lake Charles, and John LaFleur, Jr. of Lake Charles, La; many great grandchildren and one sister, Vina Melton (John) of Longville, La. She also leaves four stepbrothers, Nelson Mott, Adras Mott, Murry Mott and Richard Mott.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Daniel H. Conner; her son, John Allen Conner; her parents; two brothers; two sisters; two stepbrothers and three stepsisters.
In compliance with current state regulations, private services will be held under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery in Sulphur under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Memorial donations may be made to dementia research at alz.org/louisiana or Harbor Hospice at harborfoundation.com.
Published in American Press on May 10, 2020.