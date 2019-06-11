Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Gerrye Doyle
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Gerrye Simpson Doyle


Gerrye Simpson Doyle Obituary
Gerrye Simpson Doyle, 76, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in her residence.
Mrs. Doyle was born Sept. 17, 1942, in El Campo, Texas, and has lived in Lake Charles for the past 67 years. She traveled extensively and lived in the Orient. She was a graduate of Lake Charles High School, where she was a member of the Kilties and received her master's degree from McNeese State University. Mrs. Doyle worked thirty-five years for the Calcasieu Parish School Board as a teacher, spending most of those years at Oak Park Middle School, where she taught Louisiana History and Calligraphy. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and had a love for LSU football and collecting antiques.
Mrs. Doyle is survived by her daughters, Michelle Colleen Doyle and Marla Christine Doyle (Kevin Lynn Worley); and her pride and joy, her granddaughter, Payton Lynn Worley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ennis and Myrtle Simpson; and the father of her children, Robert "Mike" Doyle.
Her cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. There will be a gathering of family member and friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made Dr. Stark's Rescue Adoption, 630 E. School Street, Lake Charles, LA 70607.
Published in American Press on June 11, 2019
