Gertrude Amelia "Patsy" (Nunez) Holland
Gertrude Amelia "Patsy" Nunez Holland, 85, of Bell City passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in the comfort of her home.
Mrs. Holland was born in Lake Charles and was a lifelong resident of Bell City. A graduate of Bell City High School, she worked as a teacher's aide for the Calcasieu Parish School Board and later proudly returned to Bell City grades K-12 to assist in the education of the children of her community. She always enjoyed a crabbing trip with family and friends, working in her yard, flower gardening and traveling. Her greatest times were cooking for and visiting with family and friends and spoiling her grandchildren. Mrs. Holland was a faithful member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and Altar Society.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 66 years, Arvel "A.J." Holland of Bell City; four children, Ricky Holland and wife Angie of Hayes, Dwayne A. Holland and wife Dana of Chireno, Texas; Paula Greathouse and husband Paul of Lake Charles and Sherrie Koonce and husband Donnie of Lake Charles; eight grandchildren, Jessica Iguess (Scott), Kassie Kershaw (Sam), Nick Greathouse, Evan Greathouse (Julie), Dalton Holland, Justin Cox (Baylee), Megan Hinkle (Cody), Jacob Holland (Julie) and nine great-grandchildren, Abel, Kash, Kennedy, Jenna, Bailey, Hunter, Ryder, Weston and Tucker.
She was preceded in death by her son, Barry James Holland; grandson, Justin Koonce; parents, Ferdinand Nunez and Corine Derouen Nunez; one brother, Harold Nunez and two sisters, Louise Hayes and Elaine Townsend.
Her family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the nurses of Heart of Hospice for the level of care, kindness and time given with both Mrs. Holland and her family. Also, to Richard and Cindy Primeaux for their part in caring for her.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Louisiana Chapter at alz.org/Louisiana.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bell City. Father John Payne will officiate. Interment will follow in Derouen Cemetery in Hayes. Visitation Tuesday will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation Wednesday will be from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.

Published in American Press on May 26, 2020.
