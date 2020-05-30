Gertrude Royer Bellard Cummings, born Feb. 17, 1931, daughter of the late Clophas and Amy Cormier Royer, passed away in her residence surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the age of 89.

Gertrude was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She was a graduate of Rayne High School and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in LeBleu. She enjoyed spending time with family and always looked forward to the next family cookout. She loved putting together puzzles and playing "Words with Friends" with her children and grandchildren. She could be found daily sitting in the sun keeping watch of her grandson's cows. She valued family time above all. Moments with her children and grandchildren were so special to her.

Gertrude is survived by her children, Gary Bellard and wife Debbie, Fanny Long and husband Clayton, Jo Walsh and husband Gerry, Jackie Bennett (Ernest Swire), Debbie Russ and husband Dan, Michelle Johnson and husband Charles; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, David Bellard and Gus Cummings; brothers, Gervis Royer and Gerdis Leger.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. Raphael Catholic Church at 10 a.m. The Rev. Dismas Mauk, Celebrant. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation is Sunday in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. and will resume Monday in the funeral home from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

