Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Gertrude Boggs Brunson


1921 - 2019
Gertrude Boggs Brunson Obituary
Gertrude Brunson, of Lake Charles, died July 22, at home. Born June 24, 1921, in Sugartown, La., she graduated from Sugartown High School in 1938. She was married to James Hugh Brunson for 48 years. They were active members of Trinity Baptist Church. Gertrude was a creative homemaker and animal lover.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Izella Boggs; and her siblings, Luella Boggs, Burl Boggs, Lela Harper, Webster Boggs and Frank Boggs.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Rudell Moreau; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Thursday, July 25, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be before the ceremony from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Published in American Press on July 24, 2019
