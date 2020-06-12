Gertrude Ruth Pottorff passed peacefully from this life to one with our Saviour on June 8, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

Ruth was preceded in her passing by her husband of 65 years, Woodson John Pottorff Jr. Ruth was born May 28, 1920, in Tulsa, Okla., to George W. Satterfield and Emma M. Wilburn. In her youth, she was a tennis champion of the Tulsa School Athletics, and she always liked telling how she was homecoming queen in junior high. She attended Central High School in Tulsa, Okla., where she met the love of her life. Ruth and John had two children, Jimmie Doyle and Judith Danella, during World War II. She worked in the war effort while her husband was in the European Theater in Patton's Army. She and her family lived for a short time in San Pedro, Calif., after the war where she had her third child, Johnny Dee. She moved to Maplewood, La., with her husband and children in 1947. She worked as a secretary at Cities Service Refinery but longed to be a mother and a wife. Ruth was an accomplished church pianist playing both the piano and organ in many of the churches pastored by her husband, John.

Ruth leaves behind her children, Jimmie Doyle, Judith Danella, Johnny Dee, Timothy Paul and Thomas Scott. She leaves a plethora of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren from Florida to Georgia to Louisiana and Texas and Oklahoma.

Ruth had beautiful memories of her life with her husband and family in his pastorates he serviced in Hackberry, and Creole, La., and in Texas and Oklahoma pastorates.

Graveside service will be held at the Memorial Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla., at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020.

