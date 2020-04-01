|
Gia Grace LeDoux, age 6, of Sulphur, La., went to her Eternal Home on Friday, March 27, 2020. Gia was born on Aug. 5, 2013, in Lake Charles, La.
In this life, Gia was free-spirited, affectionate, and fearless. She was an All-American country girl. You could always find Gia enjoying the great outdoors with dirty feet and a root beer in her hand. Whether it was playing sports, raising her chickens and pigs, riding her bike or just digging in the dirt, being outside was her happy place. Gia loved playing with all of her siblings, cousins, and her best friend Jo.
As the youngest child, Gia adored her older siblings and was their little shadow. Gia was her Dad's best sidekick, and they shared a very special bond training dogs and hunting. Gia was the apple of her mother's eye, simply put, her baby girl.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are loving parents, Cade and Traci Trahan LeDoux; a brother, Bear LeDoux; two sisters, Evie LeDoux and Lila LeDoux; grandparents, David and Denise Trahan, Mark and Mayra LeDoux, and Denton and Toni Vincent; aunts and uncles, Thom Trahan and wife Katie, Adee Prine and husband Elliott, Morgan Guzzino and husband Nick, Jude LeDoux and Carlos Ortiz; cousins, Breck, Alice, Blase, Baron, Brant, Elsa, Max and Haytham.
Gia Grace left this world as a true hero, giving life to others through organ donation.
Visitation and services are private under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial. The Rev. Luke Krzanowski will officiate services.
Published in American Press on Apr. 1, 2020