Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Gilbert Peshoff
Gilbert Jesse Peshoff


1924 - 2020
Gilbert Jesse Peshoff Obituary
Gilbert Jesse Peshoff, 95 passed away on April 13, 2020, at St. Frances Nursing & Rehab Center in Oberlin, La. Gilbert was born on Nov. 19, 1924, in Vinton, La., to Daniel and Ophelia Dugas Peshoff.
Mr. Peshoff lived his entire life in the Lake Charles area. He served for 26 years in local law enforcement, five years with the Lake Charles Police Department, where he was known as "the happy cop," and 21 years with the Louisiana State Police, Troop D. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II. Gilbert loved people and never met a stranger.
Mr. Peshoff is survived by his loving wife, Ruby Burnett Benoit Peshoff; his daughters, Brenda Conner (Charles) of Bundick Lake, La., Marilyn Conner (Leonard) of LaPorte, Texas; Darlene Rose (Robert) of Grapevine, Texas; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his son, Gary Ray Peshoff.
Burial will be at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. The family will hold a memorial celebration of life at a later date.
Published in American Press on Apr. 16, 2020
