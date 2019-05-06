Gilbert Stevens Mudd, 77, of Cameron passed away at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, in a Cameron hospital.

Mr. Mudd was born July 2, 1941, in Cameron, where he lived all of his life and attended South Cameron High School. He began his career as an automobile mechanic and later owned and operated Gilbert's Automotive. He also opened an automobile and oil field supply company called Shoreline Supply. Following retirement, he enjoyed shrimping and oystering.

He had his pilot's license and owned a private plane that he and his wife could enjoy by taking last minute adventures. Mr. Mudd will be remembered as a successful man who "marched to his own drummer."

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of more than 20 years, Vanessa K. Mudd of Cameron; children, Amanda Boudreaux (Randy) of Lake Charles, Aimee Mudd of Houston and Andrew Mudd of Cameron; four grandchildren, Morgan Guy Rodgers, Blake Stevens Mudd, Renee Boudreaux and Daliah Boudreaux; and his only niece, Andrea Couch of Singer.

He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Mudd; mother, Ruby Murphy Nettles; stepfather who raised him following the passing of his father, John Nettles; a son, Jason Kelley; and siblings, Muriel Theriot and Wiley Andrew Mudd.

A memorial mass will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Creole. Rev. Dabasino Fernandes will officiate. Inurnment will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. until the start of the service in the church, with a rosary being recited at 2:00 PM.