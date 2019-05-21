Giles "Jolly" Gilliam, LCSW, 79, of Lake Charles, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston due to complications associated with Leukemia.

Mr. Gilliam was born on April 18, 1940, in Shreveport. He graduated with his master's degree from Tulane University before moving to Lake Charles in 1970 and beginning his lifelong career as a clinical social worker. During his nearly 50 year career he accomplished numerous achievements to better serve his community including having founded the Education Treatment Council and a shelter for runaway youth called Harbor House, established a rape crisis hotline, and offered grief counseling at Women and Children's Hospital. In the mid-90's he opened a private practice and continued to touch the lives of countless individuals and families and always put his patients first.

Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 51 years, Helen Gilliam of Lake Charles; his loving children, Heather Gilliam (Carl Lundeen) of Kansas City, Mo., and Tucker Gilliam (Michelle) of Jacksonville, Fla.; and beloved grandson, Harrison Coleman Gilliam, also of Jacksonville, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Frederick Gilliam; and his "furry associate," Dr. Toto.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:30 p.m. in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the local doctors and their staff in Lake Charles as well as the medical staff at MD Anderson Cancer Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his grandson's school, North Florida School of Special Education, 223 Mill Creek Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32211 or www.northfloridaschool.org.