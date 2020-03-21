|
|
Ginger K. Beningo passed away suddenly on Friday, March 20, 2020 in a local hospital.
Ginger was born on April 28, 1952 to Joseph and Lilah McClain in Mount Vernon, Ohio.
She was a 1970 graduate of Danville High School, in Danville, Ohio and obtained bachelor's degrees in Political Science and History from the University of Wisconsin, Parkside in Kenosha, WI and a master's degree in History from Salisbury University in Salisbury, MD.
She moved to Lake Charles with her husband, David in 1994. Although she had brief stints with the Better Business Bureau, Chamber Southwest, and Habitat for Humanity, she had a real love for being a temp. She received high marks wherever she went and was often requested.
Being from The Great State of Ohio, as she would say, she was an avid Ohio State football fan, and also loved her Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.
Ginger was an active member of South City Christian Church, where she headed up the annual VBS program for a number of years. She also supported various charitable organizations and was active with the League of Women Voters for several years.
Ginger loved the Lord, her church family, her cats, and crocheting. She did many wedding and baby gifts and crocheted lap robes for shut ins.
She is survived by her husband David, her furry soulmate Brutus Buckeye, and three other felines, in addition to cousins, in- laws, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lilah McClain.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Dave Lang will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service. The gathering capacity will be limited to 50 people, as per state compliance, and the service will be by invitation only.
Published in American Press on Mar. 22, 2020