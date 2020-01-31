|
Loved by his family and friends, Gitch Wegener died on Jan. 29, embraced by His Lord after 92 years of a well-spent life. Best things of all in his lifetime were his growing-up years in a family of 9, his 65 years of marriage to his wife, Gloria, and his relationships with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and extended family.
Gitch graduated from Lake Charles High School, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, played college football at McNeese Junior College, and worked as an architectural draftsman until he was 83.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, sailing, biking, woodworking and traveling with his wife to faraway places, especially Canada, his wife's birthplace.
Gitch was the son of Lutheran pastor Theodore Wegener and wife Adeline; husband of Gloria Weichel Wegener; father of Richard (Sharon) and Julie Wegener; granddad (Opa) to Brittany Castillo (Marty), Whitney Mills (Cheyne), and Samantha Causey; and great-granddad to Teddy and Gus Castillo and Madelyn Mills.
Other family survivors include brothers, Al (Edna) and John (Beth); and sisters, Barbara and Esther. Adeline, Marie, Ted, and Lawrence were siblings who preceded him. He has many loving nephews and nieces.
He spent his lifetime enjoying sunrises and sunsets and the lakes and rivers around Lake Charles. He loved his friends, his work, his woodshed, and his boats.
He was cared for in the last few weeks of his life by his daughter, Julie, in his home. Thanks to Heart of Hospice, especially Sherrie, for helping.
There will be a time to greet his family from 12:30 till 2:30 on Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. John Lutheran Church in Lake Charles. Refreshments are provided during that time in the Fellowship Hall. You're invited! A remembrance service will be held at 2:30 in the church, with Pastor Charles Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to St. John Lutheran Church.
Published in American Press on Jan. 31, 2020